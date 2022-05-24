Huntington residents impacted by flooding encouraged to seek financial help

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Huntington neighbors affected by the severe flooding early this month can reach out for financial help, Mayor Steve Williams said during Monday’s City Council meeting.

Williams encouraged residents to fill out damage assistant surveys, also known as Individual Assistant Declarations, by visiting the following link. Residents affected by the May 6 flooding also can visit the city’s official website and Facebook page for more information.

The information will be used to determine if Cabell County will qualify for federal flood assistance. Both individuals and businesses are encouraged to fill out the survey. Questions may be emailed to: wvpa@wv.gov.

For previous coverage:

Flooding hits much of Huntington hard; Mayor Williams addresses the issue

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.