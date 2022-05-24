Improving Tuesday forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Soaking rains pave way for better mid-week

A good healthy rainfall dumped a half inch to two inches of rain on Monday across much of West Virginia and Southeastern Kentucky. Meanwhile lighter rains fell in the Ohio Valley with areas west of Huntington experiencing little rain. As always then it seems rain (or snow in winter) can be a matter of location.

The Monday evening rain pattern looked to wind down after dark with a general overcast and fog bank to settle in for the night. As one drives upgrade into the high country the low dangling clouds turn to fog so late night motorists are reminded of low vision conditions to come.

Tuesday will dawn with a grey overcast and spots of mist and fog. If this were fall or winter, the day would remain cloudy but given the strength of the late spring sun the forecast for some brightening afternoon-evening skies is retained. Highs will make the 70s as the ceiling raises and skies brighten.

Wednesday will see a partial sunshine and southern breeze pump temperatures into the 80s. Then a new unsettled pattern will lock in for Thursday and Friday with frequent showers the result.

The holiday weekend forecast hinges on how fast this late week rain maker moves away. Early odds favor sunshine returning on Saturday through Monday as highs aim for the 80s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.