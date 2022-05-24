Advertisement

Man charged in brother’s murder

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHORN CITY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after shooting his brother, according to Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened on Monday, May 23 at a home on Elkhorn Creek, troopers say.

The initial investigation indicates a fight between Cody Cantrell and his father resulted in a fight between Cantrell and his brother, Adam.

According to investigators, Adam Cantrell suffered a fatal gunshot would.

Cody Cantrell is accused of leaving the scene following the shooting.

He was found and arrested by Kentucky State Police troopers a short time later.

Troopers Cody Cantrell sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the fight with his brother. He was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Cody Cantrell, 36, of Elkhorn City has been charged with one count of Murder (domestic violence) and one count of assault, 4th degree domestic violence.

