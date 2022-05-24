Advertisement

Man, pet escape house fire

Firefighters respond to Washington Street West following a house fire Tuesday.
Firefighters respond to Washington Street West following a house fire Tuesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man and his dog managed to make it out of their home safely Tuesday morning after a fire, the Charleston Fire Department reports.

The fire was reported in the 1200 block of Washington Street West.

Firefighters say the home was heavily damaged.

The portion of Washington Street West in front of the home has been blocked off by emergency crews.

No further details have been released.

