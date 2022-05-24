Advertisement

Marshall’s newest recruit talks about his specialty

Former Marshall running back Delvin Weems was killed in a shooting Monday in South Carolina. ...
Former Marshall running back Delvin Weems was killed in a shooting Monday in South Carolina. Weems transferred to Campbell University following the 2016 season.(Herdzone.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Kamdyn Curfman knows what his job will be on Marshall’s basketball team. The former VMI star was second in the nation last year making 117 3-pointers on a team that led the nation in 3 point field goals made per game.

Curfman said he was attracted to Marshall because of its free flowing offensive system which is predicated on spreading the floor opening it up for 3-point shooters.

Curfman shot 39 percent from beyond the arc and averaged nearly 4 3 pointers a game.

WSAZ Sports Director Keith Morehouse profiled him in our 6 O’clock sports.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies following accident along Spring Valley Drive
Casey Oxley was arrested after driving his car into a Dairy Queen.
Man arrested after crashing into Dairy Queen
The crash happened early Saturday morning.
Man killed during motorcycle crash identified
Noah Thompson
Eastern Kentucky’s Noah Thompson wins American Idol!
Sydney McCracken mugshot
Mom overdoses with kids at home

Latest News

Herd star was third in batting this season
Herd star lands on CUSA first team
Former coaches Chris Grassie and Dan Stratford returned to Charleston
UC hosts sports fundraiser
WV soccer coaches gather at UC
WV soccer coaches gather at UC
The tournament was decided on the second playoff hole.
David Bradshaw wins Bettinardi Classic