Marshall’s newest recruit talks about his specialty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Kamdyn Curfman knows what his job will be on Marshall’s basketball team. The former VMI star was second in the nation last year making 117 3-pointers on a team that led the nation in 3 point field goals made per game.

Curfman said he was attracted to Marshall because of its free flowing offensive system which is predicated on spreading the floor opening it up for 3-point shooters.

Curfman shot 39 percent from beyond the arc and averaged nearly 4 3 pointers a game.

WSAZ Sports Director Keith Morehouse profiled him in our 6 O’clock sports.

