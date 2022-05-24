Advertisement

Officer shot in the line of duty welcomed home

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – An officer who has been recovering from a gunshot wound to the neck made his way back home to Greenup County Tuesday.

Multiple agencies responded to properly welcome injured Flatwoods Officer Tommy Robinson home including the Bellefonte Police Department, the Russell Police Department, the Russell Fire Department, the Ironton Police Department, and the Ashland Police Department.

On May 2, Officer Robinson was shot while responding to a 911 call along East Street in Flatwoods.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jonathan Smithers, 41, of Catlettsburg is accused of shooting Robinson in the neck.

Smithers is facing attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault (domestic violence), and 10 counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under age 12.

Officer Robinson underwent several surgeries and was on a ventilator at one point of his hospital stay.

From the hospital, Robinson was taken to a rehabilitation center to further his recovery.

Officer Robinson welcomed home