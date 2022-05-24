Advertisement

Police ID suspect in fatal New York City subway shooting

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on a NYC subway.(NYPD)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of a passenger aboard a moving New York City subway train.

The NYPD says Andrew Abdullah is wanted in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, who was shot and killed late Sunday morning aboard a Q train near the Canal Street station in Manhattan.

The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Abdullah and asked the public for help finding him.

Court records show Abdullah has two open criminal cases in New York City, one in Brooklyn stemming from an April 24 vehicle theft and the other for an alleged assault in Manhattan in 2020.

Messages seeking comment were left with lawyers representing him in those cases.

