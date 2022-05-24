Advertisement

Set sail this summer

Set sail this summer
By Josie Fletcher
May. 24, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With gas prices rising, many people are choosing to hit the high seas over the open road this summer.

In fact, 41% of Americans recently surveyed by AAA said that they are considering a cruise in the near future.

To help you navigate the waters, travel expert Eileen Ogintz joined Susan on Studio 3 to share what cruise lines have in store for travelers of every generation this year.

