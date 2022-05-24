Slow progress weather-wise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The slow improvement in weather conditions on Tuesday occurred at a snail’s pace. The morning low clouds and fog begrudgingly gave way to a less grey and milder afternoon. Temperatures rebounded into the low 70s by day’s end despite the lack of sunshine. Looking ahead a late week surge in humid tropical air will sponsor the arrival of showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight’s cloud cover will thin enough for some patchy fog from Charleston south along I-77 and north up I-79 toward Clarksburg-Morgantown. Lows will drop into the upper 50s to assure a cozy start to Wednesday. Hump day will feature a passing morning shower risk early and again late in the day, mainly in Kentucky and Ohio.

By Thursday and Friday the humid air will be more entrenched in our region and that means we will be at a better risk for showers and thunderstorms. Local street flooding and a few power hits would be possible in any heavier cell.

As for the holiday weekend ahead, while the weather will improve dramatically with increasing sunshine and rising temperatures, the question of whether a shower risk lingers on Saturday will need to be fine-tuned. That means most weekend activities are in good shape. More on the weather for those fun festivals (Vandalia, Memory Days and the Festival of Flags, Ironton parade) as we get closer to the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.