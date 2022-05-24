Advertisement

UC hosts sports fundraiser

A couple of national championship coaches returned to Charleston
WV soccer coaches gather at UC
By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The University of Charleston called in some big guns for a Monday night fundraiser in the form of two successful former soccer coaches. Marshall’s Chris Grassie and WVU’s Dan Stratford returned to UC to catch up with current head coach Dan Smee and many Golden Eagles supporters. These three coaches are no strangers to winning soccer matches. In May of 2021, the Herd’s Chris Grassie helped lead Marshall to the Division I national title and appeared in two Division II championship games with UC. While in Charleston, Stratford won a couple of Division II national championships and Smee’s team made it to the title game last December but lost to Cal State LA.

WSAZ Sports caught up with the trio of friends and coaches during the event.

