Wayne double homicide investigation remains unsolved; reward now offered

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office, on May 31, 2018, the bodies of...
According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, on May 31, 2018, the bodies of William Copley and Robert Copley were found in the burned remains of their home, located at 311 Camp Creek Road in Crum.(WV State Fire Marshal)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a double homicide investigation.

It has been nearly four years since the deaths of two men from Wayne County, West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, on May 31, 2018, the bodies of William Copley and Robert Copley were found in the burned remains of their home, located at 311 Camp Creek Road in Crum.

Investigators with the Fire Marshal’s Office determined the men were victims of a double homicide.

Now, a $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at (800) 233-FIRE.

For previous coverage, click the links below:

Fire Marshal asking for help in double homicide

Neighbors mourn two men killed in Wayne County house fire

