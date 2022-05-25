Advertisement

4 arrested on outstanding warrants in southeast Ohio

Four men were arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants, including drug charges, according to the Athens County Sheriff's Office.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Four men were arrested Tuesday on outstanding warrants, including drug charges, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests took place throughout the county, including Glouster, Trimble, and The Plains.

Deputies say Herbert Boudinot, 58, of Glouster, Gary Giffen, 42, of Athens, and George Cloud III, 36, of Chauncey, all face felony drug charges.

Harold Spears, 35, of Athens, was arrested on an outstanding warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrests were part of a multi-agency operation that also included the Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force, the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Glouster Police Department.

