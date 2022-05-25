Advertisement

Busy night at the ballfield

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’ll be state tournament time before you know it in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as teams are hoping to move on to the next round. In the WV regionals, Hurricane, Sissonville and George Washington won game one of their best of three series while Boyd County punched their ticket to the Sweet 16 in Lexington.

Here are the highlights from all four games that were shown on WSAZ Sports Tuesday night.

