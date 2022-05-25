Double murder case headed to grand jury

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A double murder case in Huntington is heading to a grand jury.

On Tuesday, a judge found probable cause in the cases of Marcellas Mitchell and Dakota Keaton. Both men face two counts of murder for the deaths of Andrea Burnette and Terrence Holmes.

In May 2021, the two were shot and killed in the 700 block of Fifth Avenue in the city’s Guyandotte area.

An investigation revealed that Mitchell was involved in a drug trafficking organization with Burnette, and Mitchell accused Burnett of stealing money and drugs from him.

