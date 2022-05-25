Flags lowered to half-staff to honor school shooting victims

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two governors in our region have ordered flags at state office buildings to be flown at half-staff, in honor of the victims of Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

As of late Tuesday night, the death toll at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, stood at 19 children and two adults.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice both ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff beginning Tuesday and continuing through sunset Saturday.

For more information:

