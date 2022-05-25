Advertisement

Flags lowered to half-staff to honor school shooting victims

The American flag at the West Virginia State Capitol was lowered to half-staff to honor victims...
The American flag at the West Virginia State Capitol was lowered to half-staff to honor victims of the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.(WSAZ/Brendan Tierney)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two governors in our region have ordered flags at state office buildings to be flown at half-staff, in honor of the victims of Tuesday’s deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school.

As of late Tuesday night, the death toll at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, stood at 19 children and two adults.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice both ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff beginning Tuesday and continuing through sunset Saturday.

Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school

