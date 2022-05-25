Advertisement

High school teacher accused of soliciting student

Nathan Litteral, 38, of Kenova has been charged with solicitation of a minor.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A high school English teacher has been charged with the solicitation of a minor.

A criminal complaint states Nathan Lee Litteral, 38, of Kenova is accused of soliciting underage girls through text messages and social media.

Litteral is an employee at Huntington High School. According to Cabell County Schools, Litteral is on administrative leave.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints and obtained information from parents of students, students and former students.

Investigators report allegations that Litteral asked for and sent lewd pictures to underaged girls. Litteral is also accused of sending inappropriate messages that were sexual in nature.

The criminal complaint states the actions occurred between August 2017 and December 2020.

