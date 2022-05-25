Man’s body found in eastern Ky.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man’s body was found Wednesday in the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Prestonsburg, the Floyd County coroner said.

The body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. in the Riverside Drive area, and the coroner pronounced the man dead. He said the victim had been dead for quite some time.

According to Prestonsburg Police, a vehicle was found Wednesday morning that is potentially connected to an active Kentucky State Police investigation.

The body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Other details are unavailable now. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

