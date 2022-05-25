Massive leak sends water nearly 100-feet high

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A water main leak Tuesday afternoon in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County looked like a geyser.

Our crew who responded to the scene described water shooting 75- to 100-feet high. It hurled rocks and other debris into the air, ripped down power lines and broke car windows.

According to West Virginia American Water crews on scene, the massive leak was caused by a paving crew working on a road.

Water was turned off in the area as repairs were made to the damaged pipe. Service was expected to be restored sometime Tuesday night.

