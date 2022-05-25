Advertisement

Memorial service held for minister

A congregation has come together to celebrate the life of a minister who served for several years.
May. 24, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A congregation has come together to celebrate the life of William Clements -- a man much more than a familiar face at 4th Avenue United Methodist Church in Huntington.

“He was my brother. I mean, he was all of our brothers,” Cody Coleman said.

Clements served as a minister for several years.

“When new people would come into the church, he wouldn’t say ‘welcome to church.’ He would say ‘welcome to the family,’ because everybody at church was Will’s family,” Coleman said.

According to the Boyd County Coroner, Clements was last seen at his residence on May 13. His body was recovered from the Ohio River near Ashland a few days later.

It’s unclear how exactly Clements died. However, the coroner’s office has ruled out homicide.

“This church suffered a big loss when we lost Will,” Coleman said. “I just wish I had more time with him.”

“He would encourage the discouraged and he would lift people up when he saw them fall. No matter how alone or trapped people felt, Will had a hand on their shoulder the whole time if he wasn’t right next to him,” Corey Noel said.

