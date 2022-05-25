Norovirus confirmed as cause of sickness outbreak at camp

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Epidemiologists with the Scioto County Health Department have confirmed that a recent sickness outbreak at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville, Ohio was caused by Norovirus.

The department says test results from stool samples confirmed positive for the virus.

Health officials say the outbreak occurred at the Camporee there from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 15. They say there were around 155 in attendance, and approximately 117 of those began experiencing symptoms, such as vomiting, diarrhea, headaches and chills

They say the infection total includes those lived with other who were infected directly at the camp.

The Scioto County Health Department says outbreaks of norovirus are common at this time of the year.

