Pedestrian taken to hospital after hit by vehicle

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle, according to 911 dispatchers.

WSAZ.com is told the accident happened along Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes.

Dispatchers say traffic has been reduced to one lane near 5455 Big Tyler Road.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

