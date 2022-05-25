Advertisement

Portsmouth City Council approves purchase of new ladder truck

Portsmouth City Council approves purchase of ladder truck
By Joseph Payton
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - When one of Portsmouth Fire Department’s ladder trucks experienced a catastrophic failure, it had to be taken out of service for good. This event left the department with only one aerial device: Ladder One. But even Ladder One has experienced some difficulties and will soon need to be repaired.

This prompted Chief Christopher Lowery to ask City Council to approve a $1.3 million purchase for a new ladder truck.

“We could not just leave our citizens without an aerial device. It’s too dangerous, it’s too much of a liability,” said Chief Lowery.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, the purchase of the new truck was approved. Councilmembers also approved money to go toward repair costs for Ladder One.

“You just don’t know what may happen and you don’t want to get called out without having something that the fire department may need to use,” said Mayor Sean Dunne.

In the weeks leading up to Monday night’s meeting, Chief Lowery had spoken with council members, the city manager, and city auditor about why this purchase was important.

“They saw the safety issue and they saw that this could be bad,” Lowery said.

“We’ve been able to figure out a way to plan to pay for it over the next 10 or 12 years from our annual budget,” Dunne said.

The new, state-of-the-art truck will arrive in July. Crews will need to be trained on it before it can hit the streets. Chief Lowery expects it to be in service by August.

“At the end of the day, I think they just listened. I think what we’ve seen here is just a group effort to keep the citizens safe,” he said.

Once the new truck is in service, the Portsmouth Fire Department will send Ladder One off to be repaired.

