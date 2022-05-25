Advertisement

Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture Annual meeting in W.Va.

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Commissioners, Directors, and Secretaries of Agriculture from 16 southern states and territories will gather in West Virginia next month to hold their annual meeting and tour some of the State’s agriculture industries.

This will be the first time in 15 years that the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA) has held their meeting in the Mountain State.

