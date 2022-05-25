Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture Annual meeting in W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Commissioners, Directors, and Secretaries of Agriculture from 16 southern states and territories will gather in West Virginia next month to hold their annual meeting and tour some of the State’s agriculture industries.

This will be the first time in 15 years that the Southern Association of State Departments of Agriculture (SASDA) has held their meeting in the Mountain State.

