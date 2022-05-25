Thursday turns into squall day

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The warming sun and drying effect of a southeast wind conspired to send temperatures into the 80s on Wednesday. That set the stage for a perfect start to the WV high school girls softball tourney at a Little Creek Park in South Charleston. While day one of the championship event enjoyed perfect weather, the road to crowning state titlists will be bumpy the next 2 days. Those speed bumps will come in the guise of showers and thunder squalls.

Thursday will dawn with a ground dampening shower with a broken cloud deck allowing for a red sky start in spots. Outdoor landscaping and chores should get in with minimal issues in the morning before afternoon clouds start billowing to the heavens.

The process of strong to severe thunderstorm development will unfold with showers forming in the early afternoon then turning into squalls with pockets of strong winds, heavy rain and brief hail showers. Lightning strikes and high winds may create spots of power outs though the process of defining where the strongest storms occur and hence where the power grid would be challenged will have to be done using radar imagery as the event unfolds.

Friday will also feature showers and thundershowers on occasion as we begin Vandalia in Charleston and Grayson Memory Days roll on.

Saturday will begin a drying trend as morning showers move away and partial sunshine returns. Highs will make the 70s. Sunday warming sun propels readings into the 80s for the Festival of Flags in Oak Hill then by Memorial Day great pool weather after the Ironton Memorial Day parade as highs aim for 90 degrees.

