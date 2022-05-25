Advertisement

Trump, Abbott and Cruz among scheduled speakers at NRA convention in Houston

Texas politicians and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to attend the National Rifle...
Texas politicians and former President Donald Trump are scheduled to attend the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Houston.(Michael Conroy/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - The National Rifle Association’s annual convention is scheduled this week in Houston, with some big names on the agenda as confirmed speakers.

The event is planned to take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center, just about a five-hour drive from where at least 21 people were killed in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

According to the NRA, a few of the featured speakers at the convention include Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump. NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre and NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet are also on the agenda as confirmed speakers.

NRA representatives said the annual leadership forum is one of the most politically significant and popular events in the country. Additionally, the NRA said the convention features the nation’s top Second Amendment leaders in government, media and the entertainment industry.

The NRA leadership forum has scheduled on-site registration beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday, with planned events running through Sunday at 5 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies following accident along Spring Valley Drive
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
An initiative to reduce violent, drug-related crimes in the City of Huntington has resulted in...
Dozens arrested during initiative to reduce violent, drug-related crimes in Huntington
Man charged in brother’s murder

Latest News

Gov. Jim Justice
W.Va. Gov. Justice battling possible Lyme disease
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke from the floor of the Senate Wednesday about the...
Schumer urges Senate action in wake of Uvalde school shooting
Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas
How to talk to kids about deadly Texas school shooting
Kanawha Co. Health Department Health Officer Dr. Steven Eshenaur said monkeypox should not be a...
Kanawha Co. health official address monkeypox concerns
FILE - House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker voiced his opinion a day after a gunman killed...
House official: Lawmakers should not carry guns at Capitol