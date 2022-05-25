Advertisement

W.Va. Gov. Justice battling possible Lyme disease

Gov. Jim Justice
Gov. Jim Justice(MGN: Gov. Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is battling a case of possible Lyme disease.

On Wednesday evening, he released a statement saying, in part, that he “began feeling extremely sick” after events Monday.

The governor was tested for COVID and was negative, but is now being treated for Lyme disease, which is a tickborne illness.

