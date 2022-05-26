Company to create 55 jobs with $45.5 Million investment in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A startup manufacturer of economical, sustainable and fire-resistant doors and cabinetry, is going to invest $45.5 million into the State of Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

The governor says Omnis Building Technologies (OBT) Ashland will create 55 jobs with a new facility in Greenup County.

Using renewable resources and advanced materials, OBT Ashland will manufacture doors and cabinets with the construction of a 100,000-square-foot facility at the Wurtland Riverport. The doors and cabinets are to be available wholesale but primarily will be used inside OBT’s own energy-efficient homes, which are made with panels called Composite Insulated Building Units (CIBUs). The CIBUs are to be produced at a facility in Bluefield, West Virginia, which will complement the investment in Kentucky. Together, they will provide affordable, high-quality, energy-efficient homes that are readily available to satisfy the growing housing market.

“We are working to create economic opportunities and quality jobs in every region of the state, and this investment by OBT Ashland in Greenup County helps move us toward that goal,” Gov. Beshear said. “I am thrilled the company’s leaders see the great advantages of locating in this community, and I look forward to OBT’s growth in Northeast Kentucky for years to come.”

Jonathan Hodson, president of OBT, said major factors in choosing the location included the ability to serve a substantial portion of the U.S. population and the existing infrastructure, such as direct river and rail access.

“We are excited to expand our presence in Appalachia and to bring family-sustaining jobs to Kentucky by manufacturing revolutionary products to assist in solving the nation’s housing crisis,” Hodson said. “Our collaboration with successful local businesses like Wright Concrete is ensuring our mission will be achieved.”

Shannon Wright, president and CEO of Wrightway Building Solutions, a division of Wright Concrete, added that she anticipates a successful partnership with OBT.

“We look forward to working with Jonathan and the OBT team to provide superior products and services to Kentucky and throughout the rest of the country,” Wright said. “We are proud to be a partner in bringing innovative and long-term support to our local economy.”

Another goal of OBT is to specifically support growth in communities impacted by the decline of coal and create an economically diverse ecosystem with job creation, capital investment, workforce development and re-employment opportunities.

OBT Ashland adds to Kentucky’s manufacturing presence, which includes nearly 5,000 facilities that employ approximately 250,000 people across the state. In 2021, manufacturers contributed to 13,900 new jobs in the commonwealth with $10.5 billion in new investments.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.