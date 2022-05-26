Advertisement

Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The smokestack of a Carnival Cruise ship docked in the Turks & Caicos Islands has caught on fire, and officials let guests and crew members go ashore as heavy smoke billowed into the air.

Carnival said in a statement that no one was injured during Thursday’s incident in Grand Turk.

A WSAZ viewer, Brandi Ash, of Louisa, is traveling on the ship and sent photos and videos of the fire to the newsroom Thursday.

Carnival said in a statement that no one was injured during Thursday's incident in Grand Turk.(Brandi Ash from Louisa Ky)
(Brandi Ash from Louisa Ky)

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.

Passengers filmed the incident.

The company said all guests and crew were safe.

The Carnival Freedom had departed Florida on Monday for a five-day cruise.

