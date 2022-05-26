Diesel costs stressing Sissonville volunteer firefighters

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - AAA shows the average cost of a gallon in West Virginia is $4.45 and diesel at $5.62.

It is a strain felt by firefighters whose trucks may only use diesel.

For the Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department, it costs upward of $100 to fill a truck.

According to volunteer firefighter Zach Bess, aside from some state and federal funding, the department heavily relies on community donations to fund their operations.

He said there have been less donations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’d say the last two years definitely hit a little harder,” he explained.

“The donations really cut down from what they were in years past.”

He said it has caused some retooling of the department’s financial plan.

“When donations are down it definitely hits us a little harder whether that’s new equipment to serve the community or gear that kind of stuff,” he said.

“Luckily the call volume has been slow [in spring] so that’s helped with saving fuel,” he said.

“Definitely with summertime comes the risk of accidents with ATVs,” he said.

“We respond to any kind of fire and accident because come summer people getting out more it’ll probably cause those calls to rise and it’ll cause our spending on fuel to rise.”

However, he said it is worth to pay more because human lives are priceless.

“We run every 911 call that runs through us, it’s not an option to pick and choose calls ” he said.

“Someone’s 911 call might not seem like an emergency to us, but it’s an emergency to them and it’s our job to respond to it.”

The Department will be hosting its first-ever car show to fundraise on July 16 in the lot Capitol Beverage at 60 Pilsner Place in Charleston.

