Advertisement

Explaining the Texas shooting to your kids

Explaining the Texas shooting to your kids
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As the nation responds to the school shooting in Texas, families are left grappling with how to explain to their children the horrific act of violence at a setting that is meant to be a safe haven.

While devastating, these conversations are increasingly important in light of these recurring school shootings.

Dr. Lynda Spann, a licensed marriage and family therapist, joined Susan on Studio 3 to share her advice on how to explain these events.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Nathan Litteral, 38, of Kenova has been charged with solicitation of a minor.
High school teacher accused of soliciting student
A man died in a shooting late Wednesday night near Renaissance Circle and Farnsworth Drive in...
Armed partygoer shoots, kills man who confronted group with rifle, police say
Huntington Police respond Wednesday night to a shooting in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Person shot inside a home
A man’s body was found Wednesday in the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Prestonsburg,...
Man’s body found in eastern Ky.

Latest News

Post-covid travel boom visits rural America
Post-covid travel boom visits rural America
What's 'bugging' our pets
What’s ‘bugging’ our pets
Students and mental health
Students and mental health
Better hearing and speech month with Touma Audiology
Better hearing and speech month with Touma Hearing Centers