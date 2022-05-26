Holiday weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The lead-up to the “unofficial” start to summer this Memorial Day weekend ahead has some bumpy roads to navigate. Take this evening’s showery and thundery pattern. While the heavens have wept on occasion today, the more forceful downpours are waiting in the wings for the night time hours. There is even the risk of a few high wind storms as the sun sets.

Look for an off and on shower pattern to persist through Friday with several hours of dry weather in-between episodes of rain. The general cloud cover will keep a cap on how high the temperature will get though the tradeoff is the humidity will be high enough to foster showers from time to time.

A few quirks in the weather start tonight as thunderstorms move in. Local street flooding and a few power hits will be possible. Then on Friday we have a chance at seeing some hail showers should we see the sun come out strongly for an hour or so.

By Saturday the wet weather will have run its course though a shower can linger especially in the morning and especially north and east of Charleston. Clouds should thin out for some sun on Saturday (highs 70s) for Grayson Memory Days then lots of sun will grace our presence on Sunday (highs in the 80s) for the Festival of Flags in Oak Hill. It all paves the way for a day of hot sunshine on Monday as we celebrate the Ironton Memorial Day parade (longest continuously running parade of its’s kind!). Highs will aim for the upper 80s so pool owners will be your best friends!

