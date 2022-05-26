Hurricane and Logan win on Wednesday night

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Hurricane Redskins will be heading back to Charleston again in early June to compete for the Class AAA state championship as they beat Cabell Midland 4-2. Meanwhile in Class AA, Logan won at Sissonville 10-2 and they will be playing in a deciding game three Thursday in Logan.

Here are the highlights from both games.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.