If you get this call from ‘police’, hang up

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is warning community members of a phone scam were the caller claims to be a member of the department.

Late last month, an individual claiming to be Deputy Martin Rodgers with the Huntington Police Department called residents stating they had failed to respond to an HPD-issued subpoena. The caller was attempting to gain personal information using a false identity of a police officer.

Earlier this week, the Huntington Police Department received a report of a call from an individual claiming to be Officer Jones Anderson with the Police Department.

HPD says the caller was attempting to gain personal information, including bank account numbers by using the false identity of a police officers.

Law enforcement agencies will never solicit money or payments from individuals over the phone. Anyone who receives these types of calls is advised to call the Huntington Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 304-696-4470 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

Here are some other tips to keep important personal information secure:

Never give any personal or banking information to an unsolicited caller or via email. Be suspicious of any call or email that demands immediate payment for any reason.

Keep social media accounts private, change the passwords on the accounts frequently and do not accept messages or friend requests from people you don’t know.

Utility companies and government agencies will never contact you for payment through services like GreenDot, MoneyPak or Vanilla Reload.

