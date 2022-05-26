Man dead in Charleston shooting
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man died late Wednesday night in a shooting in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.
The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. near Renaissance Circle and Farnsworth Drive. It happened near the Vista View Apartments.
Metro 911 dispatchers said one person was in custody.
Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew at the scene.
