Man dead in Charleston shooting

Charleston Police have a person detained after a deadly shooting late Wednesday night near...
Charleston Police have a person detained after a deadly shooting late Wednesday night near Renaissance Circle and Farnsworth Drive.(WSAZ/Matt Lackritz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man died late Wednesday night in a shooting in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The incident was reported around 10:45 p.m. near Renaissance Circle and Farnsworth Drive. It happened near the Vista View Apartments.

Metro 911 dispatchers said one person was in custody.

Other details are unavailable now, but we have a crew at the scene.

