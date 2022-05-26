Person shot inside a home
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police confirm a person was shot late Wednesday night at a home in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
The call of multiple shots fired came in just after 10 p.m.
Police say the victim has been taken to a hospital. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.
The case is under investigation. No arrests have been made.
Police say the victim was found inside a house.
