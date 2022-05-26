Person shot inside a home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police confirm a person was shot late Wednesday night at a home in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.

The call of multiple shots fired came in just after 10 p.m.

Police say the victim has been taken to a hospital. There’s no word on the extent of their injuries.

The case is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Police say the victim was found inside a house.

