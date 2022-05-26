Run for the Wall makes stop in Nitro

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Run for the Wall returned to our region Wednesday evening.

Close to 400 motorcycles arrived around 5:10 p.m. at Nitro’s Living Memorial Park.

Nitro was one of their stops on their way from California to the Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.

The run is an annual Memorial Day weekend tradition to call attention to prisoners of war and those missing in action, as well as to honor the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“It gets in your heart,” Army veteran Jed Gilman said. “It’s an addiction. Once you’ve done it once, if you have a dry eye day, you’re not paying attention.”

Following two years off because of COVID-19, Keith Turcotte, who served in the 82nd Airborne Division in Grenada, says they’re appreciative to be back together on their cross country trek with a purpose.

“To come back and do it again and receive the welcome in all the towns, just like this one here, is kind of overwhelming when you come in and see the flags,” Turcotte, who’s from Florida, said. “It’s patriotism on a level you never experience, and I wish everyone in America could get a little taste of it.”

The run is scheduled to stop at 9 a.m. Thursday at the West Virginia Veterans Memorial at the State Capitol.

