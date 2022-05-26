School employee accused of tampering with recording device after sexual invasion of privacy

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – An employee of Symmes Valley High School has been indicted for voyeurism and tampering with evidence, according to the Lawrence County Prosecutor.

The prosecutor tells WSAZ.com the charges stem from an incident that occurred at Symmes Valley High School in Russell Webb’s office during school hours.

The indictment states on February 17, 2022, for sexual purposes Webb ‘trespassed, or otherwise surreptitiously invaded the privacy of another, to spy or eavesdrop upon another.’

The indictment also states on February 22, 2022, Webb knowingly tampered with or destroyed evidence.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor tells WSAZ.com Webb is accused of tampering with a recording device.

The Prosecutor’s Office believes there is only one victim, however, the investigation is ongoing.

If convicted, the voyeurism charge carries a max of 60 days in jail, and Webb would have to register as a sex offender. Tampering with evidence carries a maximum of three years in jail.

Webb has been placed on administrative leave.

The Superintendent of the Symmes Valley Local School District, Greg Bowman, released the following statement regarding the matter:

“The Symmes Valley Local School District has been advised that one of its employees has recently been indicted for alleged criminal activity. It is the District’s understanding that the indictment stems from allegations that were brought first to the attention of school district administrators. At that time, the District immediately contacted the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to inform them of the allegations and provided them with information so they could thoroughly investigate the matter. As a precaution, the employee was placed on administrative leave and, as required by Ohio law, will not be permitted to return to duties involving District students pending trial or other disposition of these charges. The District will continue to work with law enforcement and the county prosecutor regarding the matter. Appropriate additional actions may be taken as circumstances require. As always, the safety and welfare of our students, staff, and visitors continues to be a priority for the District.”

No further information has been released.

