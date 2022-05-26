Advertisement

Silver alert ends; man found in Virginia

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family is overwhelmed with relief after their family member, Archie Ray Adkins, was found after being reported missing.

Adkins went missing from Bulger, West Virginia, and was found nearly four hours away from his home in Greenville, Virginia.

“I love him and he didn’t come home to me last night. Now, he’ll be able to come home to me now that they found him,” girlfriend Mary Frances Egnor said.

Adkins and Egnor have been together for 13 years.

And in all that time, Egnor said he’s never disappeared like this.

Sergeant G.H. Ellis with state police said when the family first reported him missing, they were told he suffered from multiple medical conditions including Alzheimer’s.

“He’s been gone since, I believe it’s 8:30 yesterday morning, so he’s had time to make a little bit of ground,” he said.

Other members of the family were still on the way to get Adkins from Greenville when we spoke with them.

But even though it’s far away, Egnor can’t wait to see Adkins.

“Probably give him a hug and kiss, I don’t know, tell him I’m glad he’s home,” she said.

