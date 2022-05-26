Softball title games are set in WV

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Winfield, Wahama and Jefferson are one win away from a state championship in softball. The Generals Maci Boggess threw a complete game shut out in their win over Oak Glen. Wahama used a three run sixth inning to help beat Petersburg 7-3 while Jefferson shut out Lincoln County 8-0. Herbert Hoover is still alive as they won in the elimination round over Shady Spring.

Here are the highlights from all four games that were on WSAZ Sports Wednesday night.

