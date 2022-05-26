Advertisement

Students and mental health
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

As students wind down their third year of learning during a pandemic, new research demonstrates the dramatic extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted students’ mental and emotional health.

Caryl Stern, Executive Director of The Walton Family Foundation, which supported the research, joined Taylor on Studio 3 to discuss how the current COVID disruptions have led to increased social isolation anxiety and learning loss.

