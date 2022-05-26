Advertisement

Third man arrested in deadly shooting

Richard K. Walker Jr., 20, of South Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Kane Roush.(Meigs County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man on Easter Sunday 2021, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said Wednesday.

Richard K. Walker Jr., 20, of South Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff said. Walker is jailed in West Virginia, awaiting extradition to Ohio.

Kane Roush, 25, died after a shooting April 4, 2021, along Legion Terrace Road in Meigs County. He was a well-known athlete from Mason County, West Virginia, who helped bring the first state title back to Wahama High School in 2012.

Keontae K. Nelson, 20, of Charleston, was arrested earlier this month, and Jaquan Hall, who’s in his early 20s, was arrested last year. Hall faces aggravated murder among other charges.

