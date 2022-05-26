Thundery weather for Little Creek softballers and Memory Days Opening ceremonies

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The warming sun and drying effect of a southeast wind conspired to send temperatures into the 80s on Wednesday. That set the stage for a perfect start to the West Virginia high school girls softball tourney at a Little Creek Park in South Charleston. While day one of the championship event enjoyed perfect weather, the road to crowning state titlists will be bumpy on Thursday and, if we have rainouts, even Friday.

Thursday will dawn with a ground dampening shower as a broken cloud deck allows for a red sky start in spots. Outdoor landscaping and chores should get in with minimal issues in the morning before afternoon clouds start billowing to the heavens.

The process of strong to severe thunderstorm development will unfold as morning sun heats the ground and sends the air rising to the heavens. In response showers will form in the early afternoon then turn into squalls in the mid-late afternoon. These squalls will house pockets of strong winds, heavy rain and even brief hail showers. Lightning strikes and high winds may create spots of power flickers.

Now defining where the strongest storms occur and hence where the power grid would be challenged will have to be done using radar imagery as the event unfolds. Suffice it to say, street flooding, lawns covered in white from hailstones and pockets of high winds are plausible for the late afternoon-evening championship games.

Since Memory Days in Grayson, Kentucky, kicks off at 6 p.m. with opening ceremonies and an outdoor evening of dancing on the Hord Street promenade, attendees will hope the late day storms hit and run in time for the evening fun.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.