W.Va. charter school opening to be delayed for at least a year

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first few charter schools are expected to open this fall in West Virginia, but there won’t be one in Kanawha County.

The charter school set to open in Nitro has been delayed for at least a year, and educators are looking for a new location.

“The Nitro prep school had a place picked out but that place didn’t work out,” Professional Charter School Ward Adam Kissel said. “So, they’ve been looking for a new place and they haven’t been able to close on the new place in time for the coming school year.”

The school initially planned to open at the old Nitro High School, but issues arose because of building issues and parking limitations.

Kissel said the Education Provider for Nitro Prep Academy told him they’re looking at a few different locations and are deep into negotiations.

“They’ve been looking at one in the Charleston area and one in the Montgomery area,” Kissel said. “So it could be even in a different town than that.”

We also received a statement from the Chairman of the Nitro Prep Academy Board addressing the delay.

“Our board is pleased that our authorizing board has granted us a one-year deferral to open our charter school. Our board and Accel representatives will continue to review multiple locations in Kanawha County, as well as be willing to entertain new locations that come to our attention.”

Kissel said they’re confident the school will open next year.

We also reached out to Accel schools, the for-profit company that will operate the school, but so far we haven’t heard back.

