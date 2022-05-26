W.Va. PSC says Suddenlink can repay $2.2 million in installments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The West Virginia Public Service Commission said Suddenlink still must pay up more than $2 million, but now they’re allowed to pay it back in installments.

In February, the PSC ruled that Suddenlink had failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers, issuing a $2.2 million fine to be paid out in a lump sum to customers. It will come in the form of a credit on one of their bills.

On Wednesday, the PSC issued a ruling that said those payments can be made to customers in installments over a 60-day period.

The also originally said Suddenlink was required to open a call center in West Virginia. Plans for that call center were due by May 11, but no such plans have been announced.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.