Advertisement

Broadband expansion on the horizon across Ohio

The grants come from the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sending emails, texting, and making phone calls are on daily agendas -- making internet access a staple in many households.

“I can’t imagine being without it,” Robin Bond said.

Just like you rely on your tires to get you from point A to point B, in this day and age, many of us want to make sure our internet is just as reliable -- but that’s not always the case. However, if you live in Ohio you could see an upgrade, thanks to several broadband grants.

The grants come from the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program.

According to state officials, the program awards grants to internet service providers to fund the construction of broadband projects in both unserved and underserved areas of the state -- basically helping with the cost of expanding high-speed internet into those areas.

Internet service providers in numerous counties across the state are on the list to experience these upgrades. For example in Lawrence County, Spectrum has been awarded nearly $2 million. That project is supposed to make access available to nearly 800 homes.

Here is the link to see what is being awarded in other counties within our region.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a shooting late Wednesday night near Renaissance Circle and Farnsworth Drive in...
Armed partygoer shoots, kills man who confronted group with rifle, police say
School teacher indicted on voyeurism and tampering with evidence
School employee accused of tampering with recording device after sexual invasion of privacy
Calvin Young, 34, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with murder as well as other...
Shooting in Huntington ruled murder by police; man arrested
Expelled Spring Valley student Joshua Tackett is charged with 2nd degree sexual assault.
Teen charged, accused of sexual assault at high school
Huntington Police respond Wednesday night to a shooting in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Person shot inside a home

Latest News

Law enforcement reported a small tornado touched down near Radcliff in Hardin County, Iowa on...
Thursday Greenup tornado touchdown
Tick surveillance program asks you to mail the pests
Tick surveillance program asks you to mail the pests
Tick surveillance program asks you to mail the pests
Tick surveillance program asks you to mail the pests
Shooting victim shows up at hospital
Shooting victim shows up at hospital