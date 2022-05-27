Broadband expansion on the horizon across Ohio

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sending emails, texting, and making phone calls are on daily agendas -- making internet access a staple in many households.

“I can’t imagine being without it,” Robin Bond said.

Just like you rely on your tires to get you from point A to point B, in this day and age, many of us want to make sure our internet is just as reliable -- but that’s not always the case. However, if you live in Ohio you could see an upgrade, thanks to several broadband grants.

The grants come from the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program.

According to state officials, the program awards grants to internet service providers to fund the construction of broadband projects in both unserved and underserved areas of the state -- basically helping with the cost of expanding high-speed internet into those areas.

Internet service providers in numerous counties across the state are on the list to experience these upgrades. For example in Lawrence County, Spectrum has been awarded nearly $2 million. That project is supposed to make access available to nearly 800 homes.

Here is the link to see what is being awarded in other counties within our region.

