Drivers in West Virginia hit the road for Memorial Day weekend

Holiday weekend travel numbers up in the Tri-State
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESKDALE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Memorial Day Weekend travel numbers are reaching pre-pandemic levels.

AAA estimates roughly 34 million drivers will hit the road this holiday weekend and another 5 million vacationers will use other forms of transit.

Al and Jill Derocher stopped along the West Virginia Turnpike on their trip to visit their daughter in Raleigh, North Carolina, from West Branch, Michigan.

“Last time we saw her, we went to New York City because my granddaughter marched in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” Al said. “It was a great vacation, and then the pandemic hit, and we haven’t seen them since.”

Ronda Humphrey is taking her 1-year-old twin daughters on their first trip ever to Oak Island, North Carolina.

“I’m gonna take a lot of pictures so when they get older, they’ll see they’ve been on the beach!”

Diane Rasure made a stop before heading to Monroe, North Carolina, where she’ll reunite with two of her childhood friends.

“I have a bunch of old memories from my childhood. I brought my diary when I spoke not too kindly of them,” she said, laughing. “So we’re gonna read my diary together, we have old card games from fifty years ago.”

AAA estimates the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.59, but that’s not stopping travelers.

“I know those prices are kind of high, but it’s priceless being with my grandkids, my son and my daughter-in-law,” said John Vonalmen, who is heading to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. “We’re going. I’ve been wanting to do this for years. It just never worked out, so it became the time,” Rasure said. “Gas prices not [a worry] at all.”

The Derochers are planning to make every moment with their daughter count.

“We gotta go while we can,” Al said. “She’s planning to come to Michigan in August, but we’re worried about whether they’ll be able to not. And with shortages and all types of problems, we figured we’ll go see them while we can.”

AAA also notes air travel is up for 25% this year compared to 2021, even though the lowest average airfare is 6% more than last year at around $184 per ticket.

