Holiday weekend forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The “unofficial” start to summer has arrived and its debut will be marked by showers and thunderstorms. While the evening showers and squalls will be quick movers, many outdoor events will be impacted if only for an hour or so.

The culprit for the unsettled weather focuses on a whirlpool in the heavens above with its remarkable counter-clockwise spin. That twirling motion is behaving like the spokes of iron on a bicycle wheel. Every time a spoke passes…a shower of thunderstorm occurs. These cells are fast movers so it tends to rain less than one hour in any one location.

The shower and squall pattern will wind down overnight as the whirlpool passes by to the east. This will pave the way for a more settled and in time sunnier and hotter weekend forecast.

Saturday will dawn with low clouds and patchy fog. While clouds may be stubborn to break in the morning drier air will arrive by afternoon as periods of sunshine mix with the clouds. Highs will be modest in the 70s.

Sunday will start with fog then turn bright and sunny. Highs will aim for the mid 80s. Finally Monday will see temperatures head toward 90 as summer will be “unofficially” declared weather-wise!

So enjoy Memory Days in Grayson, the Vandalia Gathering in Charleston and the Festival of Flags in Oak Hill this weekend with one cautionary tale; namely, load up with sunblock before venturing out since the late May sun along with June is the strongest of the year!

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.