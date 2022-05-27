Advertisement

Jury gets closing arguments in Depp trial

FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A jury is scheduled to hear closing arguments Friday in Johnny Depp’s high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Each side will have two hours to summarize their case in a trial that has stretched on for six weeks. With broadcast cameras in the courtroom, a celebrity trial that garnered intense interest from the outset has only gained momentum as fans have weighed in on social media and lined up overnight for a coveted courtroom seat.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.

Depp says he never struck Heard and that she concocted the abuse allegations to gain an advantage in divorce proceedings.

Heard testified about more than a dozen episodes of physical and sexual assault that she said Depp inflicted on her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a shooting late Wednesday night near Renaissance Circle and Farnsworth Drive in...
Armed partygoer shoots, kills man who confronted group with rifle, police say
Huntington Police respond Wednesday night to a shooting in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Person shot inside a home
Calvin Young, 34, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with murder as well as other...
Shooting in Huntington ruled murder by police; man arrested
School teacher indicted on voyeurism and tampering with evidence
School employee accused of tampering with recording device after sexual invasion of privacy
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, leaves flowers at a memorial site, Thursday, May...
Shooter warning signs get lost in sea of social media posts
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre
FILE PHOTO - Republicans blocked debate on a domestic terrorism bill that would have opened...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
A doctor gives an update on remaining victims from Texas school shooting as the community mourns.
Doctor gives update on remaining victims from TX school shooting, community mourns