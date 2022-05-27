Advertisement

KSP | Death investigation underway in Floyd County

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky (WSAZ) - A body was located in the Prestonsburg community of Floyd County on Wednesday, May 25, Kentucky State Police reports Friday.

KSP Pikeville Post received a call from Prestonsburg Police Department just after after 3 p.m. Wednesday and responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that emergency personnel located an unidentified body in the Levisa Fork River.

The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Further details have not been released.

