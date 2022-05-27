Advertisement

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for...
The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.(MGN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus.

According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.

The man with the concealed weapon shot himself in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Students at the school were released from the school as planned.

Police say criminal charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died in a shooting late Wednesday night near Renaissance Circle and Farnsworth Drive in...
Armed partygoer shoots, kills man who confronted group with rifle, police say
School teacher indicted on voyeurism and tampering with evidence
School employee accused of tampering with recording device after sexual invasion of privacy
Huntington Police respond Wednesday night to a shooting in the 1600 block of Charleston Avenue.
Person shot inside a home
Calvin Young, 34, of Huntington has been arrested and charged with murder as well as other...
Shooting in Huntington ruled murder by police; man arrested
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

Kids and oral health
Kids and oral health
Murph workout
Murph workout
Gas Tank Get Away | Mountain Rim Bikepark at Heritage Farm
Gas Tank Get Away | Mountain Rim Bike Park at Heritage Farm
FILE - Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Idaho trial for Chad and Lori Daybell delayed to January
Italian beef sandwiches with The Olive Tree Cafe
Italian beef sandwiches with The Olive Tree Cafe